Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

