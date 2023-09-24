Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 2.6%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 61,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 736,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Sinclair by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,418,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.