SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

