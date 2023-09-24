Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,412 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

