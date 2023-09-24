Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

SMAR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

