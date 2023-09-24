SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,385,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 4,498,260 shares.The stock last traded at $145.11 and had previously closed at $143.84.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.