SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 26,208 shares.The stock last traded at $136.39 and had previously closed at $136.07.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $789.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

