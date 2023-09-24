Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $145.07 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.