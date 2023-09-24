Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 154,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 354,706 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $43.64.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

