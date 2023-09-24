Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading Up 4.1%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.62. 68,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 683,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $160,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,918,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $589,975.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,360,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,757,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,918,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,048,319 shares of company stock worth $169,312,737 over the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.