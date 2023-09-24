Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.60. 303,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,158,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.59 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 104,257 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

