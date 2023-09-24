Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $43.51. Steel Partners shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 205 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $939.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,589 shares of company stock worth $542,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

