Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,270,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 5,214,443 shares.The stock last traded at $19.37 and had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

