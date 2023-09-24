Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 23,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 264,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 661.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

