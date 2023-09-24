StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Stock Down 1.9 %

ARMK opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aramark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.