StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashford

Ashford Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AINC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Ashford has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.