StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

