StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.32 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

