StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

SNCR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.