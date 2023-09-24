StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
SNCR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.