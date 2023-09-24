Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

