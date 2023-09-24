Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$67.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 51.74. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.11.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7886905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

