Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $63.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.06. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 855,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

