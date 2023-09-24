Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.72

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 87804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Sunoco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

