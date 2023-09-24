T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $180.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.70.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.35 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

