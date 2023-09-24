Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.64

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 173618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

