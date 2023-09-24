Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $2.27 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

