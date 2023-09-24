Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 5,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $158.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

