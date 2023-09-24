Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.