Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.31. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 775,907 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 683,316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 918,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 184,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 212,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

