The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.44 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

