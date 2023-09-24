The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.