The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,230 shares of company stock worth $6,449,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.