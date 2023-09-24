Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

