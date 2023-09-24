THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31.

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

