Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.