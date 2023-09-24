Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

