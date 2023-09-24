Tran Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

