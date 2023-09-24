Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

