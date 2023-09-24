Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $388.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.46. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.