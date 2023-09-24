Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 4.8%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 3,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 4,265 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $69,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,643,048.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 46,119 shares of company stock valued at $772,507 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.