Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.71. Approximately 261,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,272,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 59,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

