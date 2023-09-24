Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $416.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,726,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

