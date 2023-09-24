UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in UDR by 51.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 129.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,713,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.