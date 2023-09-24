UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Down 1.3 %

UDR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in UDR by 51.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 129.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,713,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.