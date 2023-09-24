Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.22. 1,073,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,511,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 520.52 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.