Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.56

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 202387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

