UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. JMP Securities lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 94.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UWM by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,779 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

