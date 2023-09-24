VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,870,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,859,632 shares.The stock last traded at $27.34 and had previously closed at $27.25.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.