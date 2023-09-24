VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,870,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,859,632 shares.The stock last traded at $27.34 and had previously closed at $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

