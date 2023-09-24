Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

