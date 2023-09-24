Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 24,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 714,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

