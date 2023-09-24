Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Ventas Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.56 on Friday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 224.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

